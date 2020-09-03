Person arrested for impaired driving after vehicle rollover in Scarborough
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 8:20AM EDT
A person has been arrested for impaired driving following a serious vehicle rollover in Scarborough on Thursday morning, Toronto police say.
At around 5:45 a.m, police responded to a single-vehicle collision at McLevin Avenue and Greenspire Road.
Police say a car flipped over and three people were initially trapped in the vehicle.
Two men and one woman were transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics say.
Police say the driver has been arrested for impaired driving.
A tree was hit during the collision and the vehicle was heavily damaged.
McLevin Avenue is closed in both directions as police investigate.