Person critically injured in Toronto crash: paramedics
Published Friday, August 12, 2022 5:26AM EDT
A person has critical injuries after an overnight collision in Toronto, according to paramedics.
Emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of Steeles Avenue West at Jane Street.
Toronto paramedics say they assessed two adults at the scene.
One person was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while the condition of the other person is unknown.
The area is closed for an investigation.
