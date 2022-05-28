A person is dead after a fire erupted at an apartment building in Toronto Saturday morning.

At around 8:10 a.m., fire crews responded to a blaze in an apartment on the eight floor of a building on Victoria Park Avenue, near O'Connor Drive.

Crews said they were met with heavy smoke and had to force entry into the unit.

One patient was recovered from the unit and was pronounced deceased, according to Toronto Fire.

Their identity has not been released.

Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.