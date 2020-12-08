One person is dead after a fire occurred at a junkyard in Toronto’s Stockyards neighbourhood on Tuesday morning, according to paramedics.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to reports of a fire in the area of Union Street and Turnberry Avenue.

Paramedics say a person was found without vital signs and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The flames have since been put out and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Emergency crews are still on scene investigating.