Person fatally struck by train near Unionville GO station
Published Friday, August 26, 2022 2:46PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 26, 2022 3:21PM EDT
A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near the Unionville station in Markham, police say.
York Regional Police say they received reports a female had been hit by a GO train just before 1 p.m.
Just after 3 p.m., Metrolinx confirmed the person had been pronounced dead.
Emergency workers are onsite and trains will be halted for approximately two hours.
