A person has been found dead following a fire at an apartment building in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Peel police and fire crews responded to a blaze at a residential building on Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403.

The first floor was evacuated due to heavy smoke.

One person was found deceased inside an apartment during the evacuation, police said.

The cause of death and the cause of the fire are unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing news story.