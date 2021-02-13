Person found dead inside bus parked at school in Brampton: police
A person has been found deceased on a school bus overnight in Brampton, Toronto police say.
Share:
Published Saturday, February 13, 2021 6:45AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 13, 2021 7:42AM EST
Peel police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a bus parked at a school in Brampton overnight.
At around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received a call about a parking incident near Kingswood Drive and Linkdale Road.
Police said a damaged, yellow school bus was found in the parking lot of Kingswood Drive Public School and was missing license plates.
After investigating the bus, a deceased person was located inside, police said.
The circumstances are “unknown,” according to police.
A coroner is attending the scene.
This is a developing news story.