

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been found without vital signs after a fire at an apartment building in Parkdale.

Police say a small fire broke out at a 20-storey Toronto Community Housing building near Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m.

One person was found without vital signs inside a unit but the age and gender of the victim has not been released.

Police say the fire has now been extinguished and the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in and a Toronto Fire investigator will also respond to the scene.