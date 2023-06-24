A person is in hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

Police say they received the call for a shooting just before 1:40 a.m., near the intersection of Creditview and Britannia roads.

One victim was taken to hospital by their "associates," according to police. They say the victim is suffering critical injuries.

The site of the shooting is still being considered an active crime scene. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.