Person in hospital with serious injuries following Humbermede stabbing
Published Saturday, June 17, 2023 6:50AM EDT
A person is in hospital following a stabbing in Humbermede just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police say the stabbing occurred near the intersection of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West in Toronto's west end. The suspect allegedly fled the scene.
The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Investigators are asking anyone with further information to reach out to Toronto police.