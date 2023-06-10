A person who uses a wheelchair has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday evening.

Police say it happened in the area of Kingston and Brimley roads just before 6 p.m.

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision, according to police.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Other drivers are being advised to expect delays in the area while police continue to investigate.