Ontario's health minister says a person infected with COVID-19 has died in the province but it is not yet clear if the virus is the confirmed cause of death.

"There has been a death. I’m very sorry and extend my condolences to this person’s family. However, what we determined post-death (is) that he did test positive for COVID-19," Health Minister Christine Elliott told CP24 on Tuesday.

"We have asked for the assistance of the coroner’s office to do a complete examination and investigation to determine whether this person died because of COVID or with COVID."

A spokesperson for the health minister confirmed that the deceased, a 77-year-old man from the Muskoka region, was in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

The man was not officially a confirmed case prior to his death but was under investigation for COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, the province reported eight new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 185, including five recoveries. Officials in Waterloo Region have independently reported another case that was not included in the provincial total.

The Muskoka patient could be the first COVID-19 related death in the province.

Four other virus-related deaths have been reported in the country. The four deceased patients were all residents of a long-term care facility in North Vancouver.

-With files from The Canadian Press