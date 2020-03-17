

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario's health minister says a person infected with COVID-19 has died in the province but it is not yet clear if the virus is confirmed to be the man's cause of death.

"There has been a death. I’m very sorry and extend my condolences to this person’s family. However, what we determined post-death (is) that he did test positive for COVID-19," Health Minister Christine Elliott told CP24 on Tuesday.

"We have asked for the assistance of the coroner’s office to do a complete examination and investigation to determine whether this person died because of COVID or with COVID."

A spokesperson for the health minister confirmed that the deceased, a 77-year-old man from an area associated with the Simcoe and Muskoka Public Health Unit, which encompasses Muskoka, Simcoe County, and Barrie, was in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

The man was not officially a confirmed case prior to his death but was under investigation for COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, the province reported eight new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 185, including five recoveries. Local public health agencies in Waterloo Region and Kingston have independently reported other cases that were not included in the provincial total.

Officials said a man in his 20s reported to Grand River Hospital in Kitchener and had a recent travel history to the United States.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lanark and Addington Public Health Unit said today that three people in their area tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

The deceased man with COVID-19, who was also not included in the province's recently released numbers, could be the first COVID-19 related death in the province.

Four other virus-related deaths have been reported in the country. The four deceased patients were all residents of a long-term care facility in North Vancouver.

-With files from The Canadian Press