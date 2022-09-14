Person injured after Mississauga shooting
A person is in hospital in unknown condition following an overnight shooting in Mississauga. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
A person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting in Mississauga overnight.
Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Danton Promenade and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 1 a.m.
One person was found with injuries and transported to a trauma centre in unknown condition, police said.
No suspect information has been released at this point in time.
Police are on scene investigating.
This is a developing news story.