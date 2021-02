A homeless male living in a wooden shelter in an encampment east of downtown Toronto was killed when the makeshift structure he was in caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to an encampment in Orphans Green Park, near Adelaide Street East and Power Street after 6 a.m. for a fire.

They arrived to find a wooden structure on fire, with one person inside.

Crews quickly knocked down the blaze.

Paramedics said the male suffered life-threatening injuries and was not transported to hospital.

A police source told CP24 the male inside the structure was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.

Area residents say the encampment has been at the dog park for most of the winter.