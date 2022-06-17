Person killed in vehicle fire at Mississauga parking lot
Share:
Published Friday, June 17, 2022 5:49AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 17, 2022 5:52AM EDT
A person has died following a vehicle fire at a Mississauga parking lot.
Peel paramedics said at 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 they were called to the area of Paramount Fine Foods Centre at 5500 Rose Cherry Pl., near Highway 403 and Matheson Boulevard East.
There they treated a patient, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dea at the scene.
Paramedics said they do not know the victim’s gender or an age.More to come.
More to come.