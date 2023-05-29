A homicide investigation continues more than a week after a fetus was found in a park west of Toronto and police say “an individual associated” with the incident has been identified.

Halton police provided the update in a news release issued Monday, but told CTV News Toronto it could not reveal the identity of the individual it has determined to be connected to the investigation.

A spokesperson added no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed following the grisly discovery on May 19.

Police said a dog walker was in the area of Munn’s Creek in Oakville, Ont. at approximately 8:45 a.m. that morning when they located the fetus and called 911.

As is the mandate of Halton police, its homicide unit investigates all pediatric deaths.

Anyone with information linked to the investigation is asked by police to contact their tip line at 905-825-4776.

Police are specifically asking for anyone with video near the area after approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, including dashcam recordings, to come forward.