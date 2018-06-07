

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have released security camera images of a person of interest sought in connection with an assault in the city’s Entertainment District that left one man with a broken jaw.

The incident occurred outside of a bar in the area of Adelaide Street West and Dundas Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 23.

Police say an 18-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation inside a bar in the area and was assaulted by an unknown person.

The 18-year-old and another man, who police say is the person seen in the security images, were escorted out of the bar by security following the dispute.

Police say the 18-year-old was subsequently assaulted outside the bar by an unknown person and suffered a broken jaw.

Police are trying to identify the person of interest who was seen exiting the bar with the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.