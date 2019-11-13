

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man they describe as a person of interest in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man in critical condition in Toronto’s Greenhills neighbourhood last weekend.

Investigators say that at 3 p.m. on Nov. 9, a man walked into Toronto Police 12 Division with a gunshot wound.

A vehicle with several bullet holes was found parked nearby.

The station was briefly put into lockdown while officers investigated.

On Wednesday, police said they believe the victim was in a vehicle parked at Industry Street and Todd Baylis Boulevard when suspects pulled up alongside him in a pickup truck and opened fire.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Images of the person of interest were released on Wednesday.

Anyone who knows the person pictured is asked to call 416-808-1200.