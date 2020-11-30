Toronto firefighters say they are working to knock down a blaze in a low-rise apartment building for seniors where one occupant of the building may be trapped due to flames and heavy smoke.

Fire crews responded to the building, at 100 Cavell Avenue, east of Royal York Road and south of Mimico GO station, just before 11:30 a.m. for reports of flames near the top of the seven-storey building.

Police said they had reports that a female occupant of the building was trapped due to flames.

They said a police officer injured themselves trying to get to her.

Fire crews said the blaze was emanating from one unit of the building, which is a Toronto Community Housing property dedicated to seniors.

A full evacuation of the building was underway.

Paramedics said they were possibly assessing one patient at the scene.