A person pulled from a fire at a seniors’ care building in Scarborough has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at the building, located on Brimley Road near St. Clair Avenue East, at around 7:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that one occupant was rescued and paramedics attempted to provide “life-sustaining care.”

In a tweet, Toronto police said the victim was transported to hospital but later died.

The fire is out and the cause is under investigation.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg is expected to speak to reporters at the scene later this morning.