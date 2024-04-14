Person rescued after hanging from window to escape downtown Toronto apartment fire: TFS
Crews on scene of a fire that happened Sunday, April 14 2024 in downtown Toronto. (Simon Sheehan / CP24)
Published Sunday, April 14, 2024 9:48AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 14, 2024 9:48AM EDT
A person has been transported to hospital following a fire inside a five-story residential apartment building in downtown Toronto Sunday morning.
Toronto Fire says crews were called to 291 George St. at around 8:25 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found one person hanging from the window trying to escape. The person was rescued and transported to hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation, they said.
The fire has since been knocked down.