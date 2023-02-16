One person has been rescued from a burning condo unit near St. Lawrence Market.

Shortly before noon Thursday, Toronto Fire Services was called to a residential building at 81A Front St. E. for reports of a fire.

Firefighters told CP24 that a resident noticed smoke and pulled the fire alarm.

At the scene, crews attended a unit on the second floor and saw heavy smoke, they said.

One occupant was pulled from the unit and transferred to the care of paramedics.

Crews then continued to fight the fire, which is now out.

Toronto fire remains at the scene.