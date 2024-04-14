A person rescued from a fire in a downtown Toronto apartment building on Sunday morning was subsequently arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer at the scene, police say.

Toronto Fire Service (TFS) was first called to 291 George St. at around 8:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found one person hanging from the window, the service said. The person was rescued and transported to hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

The fire has since been knocked down.

According to an update later provided by the Toronto Police Service, the individual rescued assaulted an officer at the scene of the fire and was placed under arrest.

Police are not investigating the fire itself as it has not been deemed to be suspicious, they said.