Person shot in parking lot of Mississauga nightclub
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, December 10, 2023 12:25PM EST
Police in Peel Region are investigating after a person was shot in the parking lot of a nightclub early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened near Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were called to the scene just after 2:30 a.m.
Police said one victim, who was transported to hospital prior to their arrival at the scene, was shot several times. They are listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who was in the area or anyone with information is asked to contact PRP at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.