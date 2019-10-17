

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a convertible seen in Oakville on Monday with a passenger holding on for dear life on the vehicle’s spoiler.

Officers say they obtained dashboard video footage of the car, which appears to be a red Ford Mustang convertible, heading on Upper Middle Road.

“On occasion you’ve asked us what would warrant a dangerous driving charge,” officers wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“Pretty sure this would make the grade.”

The hanger-on is seen raising their torso and arms over the trunk of the vehicle, with their feet dangling inches from the roadway.

Police say anyone who saw the car on Monday should call them at 905-825-4777, ext. 2276.