

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a person may have been sleeping in the laneway of a building in the city’s Financial District when they were struck and killed by a garbage truck on Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred near York and Adelaide streets shortly before 6 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, police said early information suggests that the garbage truck was backing into an alleyway in the area when they struck a person who may have been sleeping on the ground.

Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics and police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and gender of the victim have not been released.

Members of the collision reconstruction team are currently investigating.