A person is dead after being hit by a Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway freight train in Mississauga Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, and emergency workers are currently on site.

In late July, a four-year-old girl was killed by a GO train in the same area. Following the incident, Metrolinx said it was installing fencing in the area.

GO trains are not running between Meadowvale and Milton. Metrolinx expects closures to be cleared by 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. More to come…