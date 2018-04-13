

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One person has been taken to a trauma centre without vital signs after being “thrown from a vehicle” during a collision in the Downsview area, Toronto police said.

The collision took place near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

In a tweet, officers said two vehicles were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles reportedly flipped into a bus shelter at the time. There was no one inside the bus shelter.

Toronto Paramedics Services confirmed to CP24 that one person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries following the crash.

Roads closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.