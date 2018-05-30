

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A person has been located without vital signs after a shooting took place at Yonge-Dundas Square on Wednesday night.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets at around 11 p.m.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.