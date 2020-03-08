

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman who has since tested positive for COVID-19 used a GO bus to travel from Pearson International Airport to Richmond Hill earlier this week.

Metrolinx says that the woman boarded the bus at the airport on March 2 at around 10:25 p.m. and then disembarked at Richmond Hill Centre some time later.

They say that she was symptomatic at the time but was wearing a surgical mask for the trip.

“She sat in accessibility seating, not near any others and had minimal contact with our driver who has been notified and spoken to public health,” the transit agency said in a series of messages posted to Twitter on Sunday.

This is the second known incident in which an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was determined to have used GO Transit while still infectious. .

Following the first incident on Feb. 26, Metrolinx officials reportedly disclosed Presto data to public health agencies so that other passengers could be contacted.

The transit agency, however, said on Sunday that it has been told that similar steps will not need to be needed this time as the “bus was relatively empty for the trip” and the overall risk of transmission is considered “very low.”

“The bus has already received the long-acting anti-microbial treatment and is thoroughly cleaned nightly,” Metrolinx said.

There have been a total of 28 COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date.