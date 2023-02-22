

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a person was reportedly seen with a gun near the Scarborough Town Centre on Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened around Progress and McCowan avenues at about 12:10 p.m.

According to officers, two men were allegedly chasing someone with a gun near entrance 7 of the mall.

Police say one suspect is described as a Black man, who is in his mid 20s with a grey jacket and grey ski mask. The second suspect is described as a Black man, between 16 to 17-years-old, who is about five-foot-ten with a thin build.

No injuries have been reported and police urge the public to stay out the area.

The TTC says Line 4 will not be servicing Scarborough Town Centre amid ongoing investigations.