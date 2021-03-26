Personal care services in Toronto and Peel Region, including hair and nail salons, will be allowed to open up shop next month, the Ontario government says.

The Ford government announced new amendments to the grey lockdown level of their tiered, colour-coded COVID-19 response framework on Friday.

As of Apr. 12, personal care services, including but not limited to barber shops, hair and nail salons, and body art establishments, will be allowed to open at limited capacity on an appointment-basis only in regions in the grey lockdown level.

These establishments must adhere to other public health and workplace safety measures.

The government also announced that outdoor fitness classes and personal training for team and individual sports will be permitted in grey lockdown regions as of Monday.

Up to 10 people are allowed to participate in these outdoor fitness activities that also must follow public health recommendations.

In addition, on Monday marinas and boating clubs can resume operations of clubhouses or any restaurant, bar and other food or drink establishment for outdoor dining.

The government also announced on Friday that two public health regions will be moving to different categories of the provincial response framework.

On Monday, Hamilton will be moving from the red control level to the grey lockdown level and Easten Ontario will be moving to the red level from the Orange restrict level.

More to come.