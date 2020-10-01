The Ontario government will provide nearly 150,000 personal support workers with a temporary pay bump in recognition of the work they are doing on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, Premier Doug Ford has announced.

Ford told reporters at a briefing on Thursday afternoon that his government will give 147,000 eligible personal support workers a $3 an hour raise.

The premium will begin being added to pay checks today and will remain in place until March.

The cost of the initiative is pegged at $461 million.

“As we enter the second wave we need to stabilize our PSW workforce,” Ford said in making the announcement. We need to make sure that when our loved ones need care there is a PSW there to support them and that means retaining our PSW’s and getting more into the system.”

