Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A well-known name is expected to enter the race to replace Andrew Scheer as leader of the federal Conservative Party.

Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay is expected to announce his entry into the party's leadership race later today, CTV News has learned.

MacKay was a longtime MP from Nova Scotia and held multiple high-level portfolios in the government of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, serving variously as defence minister, attorney general and justice minister.

MacKay was also instrumental in the 2003 merger of the former federal Progressive Conservative Party and the Canadian Alliance to form the current Conservative Party of Canada.

MacKay, 54, has been out of federal politics since 2015.

His entry adds some strong name recognition to the contest to replace Scheer, who agreed to step down as party leader following a disappointing showing in last year’s federal election.

A leadership convention is set to take place on June 27 in Toronto.

Potential candidates must meet a number of requirements by various deadlines in order to take part. The first hurdle is 1,000 signatures from party members and a $25,000 payment, due by Feb. 27.

So far, CTV News has confirmed that Conservative MPs Pierre Poilievre and Erin O’Toole are running as well.