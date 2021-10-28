Fashion mogul Peter Nygard was flown to Toronto with an escort on Thursday to face sexual assault charges against him, CTV News has confirmed.

Nygard’s lawyer Jay Prober told CTV News that his client will appear in a Toronto court on Friday morning.

On Oct. 1, Toronto police issued an arrest warrant for Nygard in connection with alleged incidents that occurred between 1987 and 2006.

They announced the 80-year-old would be charged with six counts of sexual assault charges and three counts of forcible confinement.

Nygard is already facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States. He is accused of using his influence to lure women and girls with the promise of financial opportunities, including modelling careers.

- with files from CTV Winnipeg and The Canadian Press