A third suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man in Peterborough over the 2022 Canada Day long weekend has been arrested in Sault Ste. Marie.

On Thursday, Peterborough police Chief Stuart Betts announced the arrest of 34-year-old Eduardo Tito Silva, who has allegedly been hiding from officers since he was identified as one of the suspects in the shooting death of Shawn Singh.

The incident occurred in the area of Park Street North and Sherbrooke Street on the afternoon of July 2, 2022. Responding officers located several bystanders performing CPR on man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

"(That) area was busy with pedestrians. As you can imagine, this was a frightening and incredibly dangerous act of wanton disregard for public safety in our community," Betts said during Thursday's news conference.

Police previously said the incident was not random.

Months later, on Sept. 26, 2022, they announced the arrest of two suspects: 27-year-old Jack Monine from Peterborough and 35-year-old Toronto resident, Rebecca Silva.

Moine was charged with second-degree murder, accessory after the fact to murder, and failure to comply with probation, while Silva was charged with manslaughter with a firearm and accessory after the fact to murder.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Eduardo Silva, who, according to police, was the subject of a firearms prohibition at the time of the shooting.

Investigators tracked down Silva in Sault Ste. Marie near a year after being identified as a suspect.

"Our investigators immediately travelled to the Sault Ste. Marie area to help with the investigation as it was unfolding there. Ultimately, Sault Ste. Marie (police) engaged their own tactics in to bring him to custody," he said.

Betts added that Silva barricaded himself inside a residence in the 100 block of Farquhar Street in Sault Ste. Marie for approximately two hours on Tuesday night.

"(Sault Ste. Marie police) were able to resolve that peacefully and successfully in order to bring him into custody," the chief said.

Silva is facing seven charges, including second-degree murder, two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and discharging firearm with intent. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and was remanded.

"The distance between where Silva is accused of committing his crime and where he was ultimately located highlights the fact that crime and those who commit them transcend regional borders and agencies," Betts said, thanking the Sault Ste. Marie for their assistance in the investigation.

"We've become increasingly reliant on the cooperation of other agencies to bring to a conclusion such complex investigations."

Betts noted Sault Ste. Marie police could lay additional charges against Silva in connection with Tuesday's interaction.

"The family of the victim has been made aware of the arrest and are very pleased," the chief said. "We are very pleased rather to continue to bring to justice those who would perpetrate violence such as this on the streets in our community."