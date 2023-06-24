Petro-Canada is experiencing an outage impacting gas stations in Ontario and halting customers from logging into its app and website.

The issue began on Friday and has persisted through the weekend, a Petro-Canada employee told CTV News Toronto on Saturday.

“Customers can only pay cash but this is not at all of our stations,” the employee explained.

Petro-Canada could not say how many sites were impacted or where they were located.

CTV News Toronto independently confirmed customers could only pay cash at the pumps and in-stores at several gas stations in Bulington and Oakville on Saturday. In Ottawa and Toronto, a number of gas stations faced the same issue.

“If you are unsure if a certain location will accept debit or credit cards for payment, we encourage you to call them to confirm prior to arriving at the site,” the company said.

Petro-Canada’s website and app are also down. On the app, a message pops up stating, “Something went wrong on our side. Please try again later.”

Dozens of customers impacted by the outage took to Twitter on Friday and Saturday to find out when the issue would be resolved. As of Saturday afternoon, the company has not released a public statement or addressed the tweets.

I need fuel ⛽️! My car has 50 kms to empty & Petro Canada is the closes gas station but their computers are all down nationwide! Cyber attack? Who knows ! The next has station is 40 kms away! I figure I can make it ! lol — FireCaptain ������ (@BriandEntremon1) June 24, 2023

There is no timeline of when the issue will be resolved.

“Rest assured that we have the right team of experts working to resolve the issue,” a Petro-Canada employee said.