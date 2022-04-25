

Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Accelerated universal pharmacare, a freeze on income tax for certain residents and hiring tens of thousands of health-care and education workers are among the key promises in the election platform unveiled by Ontario's New Democrats on Monday.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the platform is packed with practical steps to make life more affordable.

“This is a platform that works for people. We're not promising the moon and the stars,” she said in a written statement ahead of the official launch event in Toronto.

“We're promising that we're going to work for you - and if we come together, we can defeat (Progressive Conservative Leader) Doug Ford and get everyday families back on solid ground. It's a practical, doable plan that means hope is on the way.”

Horwath framed her rival Liberal and Progressive Conservative parties as ineffective at improving things and accused them of making life more expensive under their governments.

NDP party officials said full platform costing details will come later, after the Progressive Conservative government introduces a provincial budget that's due this week ahead of an expected election call.

If elected in June, the New Democrats promise to move ahead with providing drug coverage for Ontarians before the federal Liberal government moves on its plan, starting by covering a baseline of 125 medications.

The pharmacare plan, which the NDP also promised in the 2018 election, includes pledges to cover birth control and HIV treatment and prevention medication..

The party said it will also work to “accelerate” the proposed federal dental coverage plan and expand it to cover more people.

Another health-care promise is a commitment to raise funding for hospitals, including increasing base operating funding by 3.5 per cent, something the Ontario Hospital Association has asked for and costed at $735 million.

The NDP also promises to hire 10,000 personal support workers and give them a raise, as well as hire 30,000 nurses, 400 doctors and specialists for northern Ontario and expedite credential recognition for 15,000 internationally trained nurses.

There is also a promise to hire 20,000 teachers and education workers.

Monday's platform release also updated a previous NDP announcement on housing, and now targets building 100,000 social housing units for $493 million annually, and 60,000 supportive housing units for $100 million annually.

There's also a pledge to freeze income taxes on low-income and middle-income households for four years - though there were few details on that aspect of the platform - and a promise to reintroduce rent control for apartments.

The platform also included a series of pandemic-related promises, including the intention to hold an independent inquiry into COVID-19, expand available sick days for workers and establish a plan for business supports in the event of future public health restrictions.

There's also a promise to support Ontarians who are experiencing long COVID by ensuing they are supported by primary care providers and funding research into the condition.

On the issue of electoral reform, the NDP is proposing to create a “mixed member proportional voting system” that will be designed by an independent group and supported by experts members of major provincial parties.

Other aspects of the NDP's platform have been already been detailed in the lead-up to the campaign, including plans to cover mental health care under OHIP and phase out for-profit long-term care ownership.

The party also promised to raise the minimum wage to $16 per hour in 2022, rising to $20 in 2026.