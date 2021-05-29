

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Pharmacists are hurrying this weekend to administer thousands of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine before they expire in a matter of days.

Ontario has been trying to redistribute a stockpile of 45,000 doses expiring on Monday and 10,000 more going bad in June.

But quality checks held up the delivery of thousands of the shots, and many weren't delivered until yesterday.

Justin Bates, the head of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, says participating pharmacies will work hard over the weekend to avoid wastage, with three full days left to complete the vaccinations.

The province paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month due to an increase in reports of rare but deadly blood clots.

This week, the province started offering it for second shots to people who received the dose between March 10 and March 19 at pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor and Kingston, and at some primary care offices.

Approximately 90,000 people participated in the AstraZeneca pilot between March 10 and March 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021.