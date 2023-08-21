Phil Lind, who helped build Rogers as a director and executive, dies at 80
Phil Lind, who helped build Rogers Communications as an executive and board member, has died. Lind appears before the Heritage Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Monday, April 20, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 21, 2023 8:57AM EDT
Phil Lind, who helped build Rogers Communications Inc. as an executive and board member, died Sunday. He was 80.
Rogers chair Edward Rogers says Lind worked for Rogers for 54 years, including nearly 40 with his father and helped build the company into a telecom and media powerhouse.
He says Lind was involved in every key decision in the company’s history.
Lind joined the company in 1969 as programming chief when it owned two radio stations and had about 10,000 cable subscribers.
He went on to become a key adviser to Ted Rogers and serve in various positions including senior vice-president, programming and planning.
Lind, who was most recently vice-chair of the board, was also a member of the advisory committee to the Rogers Control Trust, which controls the company.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX: RCI. B)