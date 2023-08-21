

The Canadian Press





Phil Lind, who helped build Rogers Communications Inc. as an executive and board member, died Sunday. He was 80.

Rogers chair Edward Rogers says Lind worked for Rogers for 54 years, including nearly 40 with his father and helped build the company into a telecom and media powerhouse.

He says Lind was involved in every key decision in the company’s history.

Lind joined the company in 1969 as programming chief when it owned two radio stations and had about 10,000 cable subscribers.

He went on to become a key adviser to Ted Rogers and serve in various positions including senior vice-president, programming and planning.

Lind, who was most recently vice-chair of the board, was also a member of the advisory committee to the Rogers Control Trust, which controls the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX: RCI. B)