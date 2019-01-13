

Web Staff, CP24.com





Jane Philpott will replace Scott Brison as Treasury Board president as part of tomorrow’s expected cabinet shuffle, sources tell CTV News.

An MP for more than two decades, Brison announced this past week that he would not be seeking re-election in this year’s federal election and said he would be resigning from cabinet.

Philpott currently serves as the Minister of Indigenous Services. Prior to that, she served as Minister of Health for nearly two years.

The cabinet changes are expected to be officially unveiled in Ottawa Monday morning.