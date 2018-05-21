

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a random stabbing at Spadina Station on Sunday.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the downtown subway station for a reported stabbing.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was standing in the pedestrian tunnel inside the transit station when he was approached from behind by a man.

The suspect, police allege, stabbed the victim with an unknown object and fled the station.

Police say the suspect has been described a male between the ages of 25 and 40, who is of average height and build, and has brown, shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a white and blue Blue Jays jersey, camouflage shorts, brown shoes, as well as a wristband on his left wrist and a watch on his right wrist.

The man, police say, is believed to be violent, armed, and dangerous and investigators are asking anyone who spots him to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact 53 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.