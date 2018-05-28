

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault and robbery of a teenage girl in Scarborough last week.

The alleged assault occurred in the area of Kennedy Road and Glamorgan Avenue, near Ellesmere Road, at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, a man approached a 17-year-old female from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect also robbed the teen of some personal items, police allege.

When the teen screamed, police say she captured the attention of some witnesses, prompting the suspect to flee.

The man has been described as approximately five-foot-ten and 20 years old. Police say he has a medium build, short dreadlocks, and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.