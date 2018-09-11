Photos released of suspect wanted in connection with College Park sex assault
Police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at College Park in August. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:00PM EDT
Police have released security camera images of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in College Park last month.
The assault allegedly occurred at around midnight on Aug. 8.
Police say a woman was walking through the downtown shopping centre when she was sexually assaulted by a man who was following her.
The suspect has been described by investigators as about 25 years old and has a medium build, black hair, a beard, and a moustache.
Security camera images of the man have now been released to the public and officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.