

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in College Park last month.

The assault allegedly occurred at around midnight on Aug. 8.

Police say a woman was walking through the downtown shopping centre when she was sexually assaulted by a man who was following her.

The suspect has been described by investigators as about 25 years old and has a medium build, black hair, a beard, and a moustache.

Security camera images of the man have now been released to the public and officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.