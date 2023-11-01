A 53-year-old physiotherapist has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a victim at a clinic in Richmond Hill, Ont.

York Regional Police said investigators received a tip on Oct. 23 that an assault happened during a physiotherapy visit at a clinic in the area of Yonge and Centre streets.

On Oct. 30, police said Iraj Daneshvar was charged with sexual assault cause bodily harm.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

The charge has not been tested in court.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).