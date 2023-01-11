A physiotherapist who was arrested last month in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old client is facing new charges after another victim came forward, police say.

The suspect was initially arrested on Dec. 21 in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place while he worked at Endeavour Sports Performance and Rehabilitation near Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East between March 2021 and March 2022.

He was then re-arrested on Tuesday and charged with two additional offences relating to a separate alleged sexual assault at another clinic, police say.

That incident occurred while he was employed as a physiotherapist at Active Therapy Clinic of the Granite Club on Bayview Avenue sometime between November 2013 and June 2015.

“The man was treating a boy, and repeatedly sexually assaulted him during the treatment,” police said in a news release.

Police say that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Pringle, is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with the new allegations.

A photo of Pringle has been released and police are urging anyone with “further allegations” to contact investigators.

Pringle worked at Active Therapy Clinic of the Granite Club from November 2011 to July 2017, according to police.

He worked at Endeavour Sports Performance and Rehabilitation from November 2014.