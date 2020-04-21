

Miriam Katawazi , CP24.com





A long-term care home in Pickering, Ont., is reporting that 31 of its residents have died due to complications related to COVID-19.

Southbridge Care Homes said its 233-bed Orchard Villa retirement and long-term care home is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

“All of their families have been notified. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our residents,” a spokesperson for Southbridge Care Homes told CTV News Toronto.

“We extend our sincere condolences to their family and friends."

The spokesperson said 98 residents and 24 staff have tested positive for the disease in Orchard Villa’s long-term care home and 17 residents and six staff members have tested positive at the retirement home portion of the residence.

“Orchard Villa has been experiencing staffing challenges as a result of COVID-19 and we have been working to address those challenges as quickly as we can,” the spokesperson told CTV News Toronto.

“We have also reached out to the provincial government, local hospitals and Ontario Health for assistance in finding staff and providing care for our residents.”

The facility said that all of residents at the homes have now been tested and more results are expected over the next five days from Durham Public Health.

“In the event of positive test results, our first priority is to make sure the resident is receiving adequate care for their symptoms and that their family is informed,” the spokesperson said.

The home said it’s following “all public health directives” with two temperature checks of all residents per day.

“Despite the challenges caused by COVID-19, our primary focus remains on resident care and safety,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working to take whatever measures are necessary to meet the needs of the people in our home.”

The Ontario government reported Tuesday that a total of 121 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes.