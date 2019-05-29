

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 25-year-old Pickering man is in custody after police say he allegedly smashed his Mercedes into the front doors of several businesses and a community centre in East York late Tuesday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., police say officers received a call from staff at the Ismaili Community Center And Jamatkhana, located on Bartley Drive, after a vehicle reportedly smashed into the building.

Police allege that a black Mercedes sedan smashed in the doors of the building and proceeded to damaged multiple businesses in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Laird Drive.

A number of stores, including a Home Depot, Home Sense, Staples, and Marshalls, were targeted along with a Mazda dealership and a Mercedes dealership.

Police say officers responding to the incidents were able to locate the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. They followed the car onto the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway but ended the chase near Highway 427 due to safety concerns.

Eventually, a parking enforcement officer found the vehicle in Scarborough and the driver was arrested, police say.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including dangerous driving and mischief to property.

Witnesses are being asked to contact police with information or dash camera footage.