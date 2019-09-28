

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have charged a Pickering man after a body was found in an apartment unit in Scarborough’s Dorset Park area last week.

Toronto police said they were first dispatched to the building on Antrim Crescent in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area at around 11 p.m. Sunday night after receiving a 911 call.

Det. Robert Choe told reporters at the scene that 41 Division officers then found the “lifeless body” of the victim inside a 15th floor unit, where he is believed to have lived.

He said that the incident was initially believed to be a medical call but was deemed a homicide following “further examination of the crime scene.”

In a news release Monday night, police identified the victim as Edwin McGowan, 52, of Toronto.

Police said McGowan's injuries appeared to be the result of an assault.

On Friday, police arrested a suspect they identified as Peter Wight, 42.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.